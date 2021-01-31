MULTIMEDIA
Luck for the New Lunar Year of the Ox
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 31 2021 06:16 PM
A woman checks on trinkets and other lucky charms at a shop in Binondo, Manila on Sunday, 2 weeks ahead the celebration of the New Lunar Year of the Ox on February 12, 2021. The City of Manila issued Executive Order No. 4 canceling public events to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which includes dragon dances, annual parade and street party to curb the spread of COVID-19.
