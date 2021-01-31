MULTIMEDIA

Choosing Hijab

Alaisa Tomawis checks colorful hijabs (head-covering) at a dress store in Globo de Oro in Quiapo, Manila on Sunday, a day before the observance of the World Hijab Day on February 1. Founded in 2013, World Hijab Day aims to encourage women of all faiths and background to wear the Hijab in solidarity with Muslim Women worldwide.