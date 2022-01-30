Manila Ocean Park welcomes Year of the Tiger

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Underwater Prosperity God at Manila Ocean Park Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 30 2022 04:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A diver dressed as an ‘Underwater Prosperity God’ swims with marine creatures at the Manila Ocean Park on Sunday, ahead of the celebration of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, Tuesday. 2022 is Year of the Water Tiger, based on Chinese astrology. Read More: Manila Ocean Park Manila Underwater Prosperity God Year of the Water Tiger /sports/01/30/22/bleague-paras-niigata-nab-back-to-back-wins/life/01/30/22/tagums-criminology-topnotcher-eyes-teaching/sports/01/30/22/kyoto-hands-thirdy-san-en-fifth-straight-loss/sports/01/30/22/pba-governors-cup-to-resume-on-february-11/entertainment/01/30/22/morissette-dave-lamar-get-emotional-in-wedding-video