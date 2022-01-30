Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Underwater Prosperity God at Manila Ocean Park

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 30 2022 04:11 PM

Manila Ocean Park welcomes Year of the Tiger

A diver dressed as an ‘Underwater Prosperity God’ swims with marine creatures at the Manila Ocean Park on Sunday, ahead of the celebration of the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, Tuesday. 2022 is Year of the Water Tiger, based on Chinese astrology. 

