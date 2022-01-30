Attracting luck during the Year of the Tiger

MULTIMEDIA
Getting lucky during the Year of the Tiger
Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 30 2022 03:04 PM
Chinese decor and lucky charms go for sale at a store in Binondo, Manila, on Sunday, two days before the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1. The City of Manila cancelled all events and activities to celebrate the Lunar New Year, but businesses will remain open for visitors planning to buy items related to the Chinese New Year celebration.
