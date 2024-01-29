Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Solemn declaration of Quiapo Church as a national shrine CBCP handout Posted at Jan 29 2024 05:44 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Cardinal Jose of Advincula of Manila (right) receives the decree of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines declaring the Quiapo Church as a "national shrine" from CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David during Mass on Monday. The St. John the Baptist Parish, established in 1588, has been known as a place of deep devotion to the Black Nazarene since its revered image was transferred by the Augustinian Recollects from Intramuros to Quiapo Church in the late 18th century. Read More: Quiapo Church Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene St John the Baptist Parish Solemn declaration /spotlight/01/29/24/a-little-more-darkness-for-journalism-with-cnn-ph-closure-watchdog/news/01/29/24/doj-junks-militarys-perjury-raps-vs-activists/news/01/29/24/pnp-magpapatupad-ng-malawakang-balasahan/classified-odd/01/29/24/japanese-fugitive-dies-after-50-years-on-the-run/entertainment/01/29/24/jericho-rosales-wife-kim-jones-have-separated