Solemn declaration of Quiapo Church as a national shrine

Cardinal Jose of Advincula of Manila (right) receives the decree of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines declaring the Quiapo Church as a "national shrine" from CBCP president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David during Mass on Monday. The St. John the Baptist Parish, established in 1588, has been known as a place of deep devotion to the Black Nazarene since its revered image was transferred by the Augustinian Recollects from Intramuros to Quiapo Church in the late 18th century.