MULTIMEDIA

Pinoy dog lovers hold Bully dogs show

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Dog lovers and enthusiasts present their bully dogs during “The Rise of ABR in ASIA: Ready 2 Represent, International Bully Show” at the SMX Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Sunday. American Bully Registry, according to its site aims to recognize bully dogs without discrimination, particularly ‘exotic bullies,’ a dog breed which possesses Bulldog characteristics but with exaggerated features of smaller bulldog breeds.