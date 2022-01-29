Quiapo Church reopens doors

MULTIMEDIA

Back to church

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Viber

People visit the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Parish of St. John the Baptist, more popularly known as Quiapo Church in Manila on Saturday, a day after being reopened to the public. The church and its offices were closed from January 13 until January 26 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.