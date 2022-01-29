Home  >  Life

Back to church

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 29 2022 06:24 PM | Updated as of Jan 29 2022 06:59 PM

Quiapo Church reopens doors

People visit the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Parish of St. John the Baptist, more popularly known as Quiapo Church in Manila on Saturday, a day after being reopened to the public. The church and its offices were closed from January 13 until January 26 as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

