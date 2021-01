MULTIMEDIA

Just hanging out

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Children climb a tree at University of the Philippines Diliman in Quezon City on Thursday, a few days after President Rodrigo Duterte recalled an order lifting restrictions on children aged 10 to 14 years old in areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ). Philippine health authorities on Thursday recorded an additional 1,169 COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s total to 519,575.