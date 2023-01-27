Enjoying the calm in Baseco Beach

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Enjoying the calm Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2023 06:12 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber People play and spend time while enjoying the weather by the Baseco Beach in Manila on Friday. The urban beach remains a popular destination for its accessibility, with many families flocking to the area during the summer months. Read More: Baseco Beach Manila beach urban beach /sports/01/27/23/spikers-turf-cignal-drops-sta-rosa-in-3-sets/overseas/01/27/23/2-years-after-myanmar-coup-un-says-situation-catastrophic/business/01/27/23/fraud-claims-wipe-45-bn-off-indias-adani-group-stocks/sports/01/27/23/tsitsipas-reaches-first-australian-open-final/news/01/27/23/8-naospital-daan-daan-inilikas-dahil-sa-chemical-leak-sa-malabon