Enjoying the calm

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2023 06:12 PM

Enjoying the calm in Baseco Beach

People play and spend time while enjoying the weather by the Baseco Beach in Manila on Friday. The urban beach remains a popular destination for its accessibility, with many families flocking to the area during the summer months. 

