Boat rides and kite flying

MULTIMEDIA Returning to shore Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 27 2022 07:16 PM Children return to shore after flying kites at the Navotas River on Thursday as health authorities logged less than 20,000 fresh COVID-19 cases for the third consecutive day. Dr. Maricar Limpin of the Philippine College of Physicians earlier said it is not yet time to place the capital region under looser quarantine restrictions as the number may not be reflective of how many new COVID-19 cases there really are in the country. Philippines reports 18,191 new COVID-19 cases Metro Manila not yet ready for Alert Level 2: doctors' group