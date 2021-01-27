MULTIMEDIA
Rockin' inside a bubble
Staff inflate individual plastic bubbles, used as a safety measure against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), for a socially-distanced concert by the Flaming Lips at the Criterion in Oklahoma City, U.S. January 22, 2021. Picture taken January 22, 2021. Concert attendees were provided with a speaker, fan, bottled water, towel and a sign when users need to get out of the space bubble. Wearing of masks was mandatory to those who need to get outside their bubble
