MULTIMEDIA

Offering a prayer amid the pandemic

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 27 2021 05:52 PM

People wearing face masks visit and offer a prayer at the St. Peter Parish in Commonwealth, Quezon City on Wednesday amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In a recent statement, the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines urged Filipinos to avail of COVID-19 vaccines once available in the country but said they respect each individual's right whether or not they would like to get the jabs.