MULTIMEDIA
Environmentally-themed mural takes shape on Maginhawa St.
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 26 2023 07:53 PM
An environmentally-themed mural nears completion as A.G. Saño paints part of the image on the wall of the Sterten Place building on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City on Thursday. Saño is a multimedia artist and environmental activist known for his large-scale murals painted in public spaces, including this same building where he painted a tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in 2020.
