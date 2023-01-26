MULTIMEDIA

Environmentally-themed mural takes shape on Maginhawa St.

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

An environmentally-themed mural nears completion as A.G. Saño paints part of the image on the wall of the Sterten Place building on Maginhawa Street in Quezon City on Thursday. Saño is a multimedia artist and environmental activist known for his large-scale murals painted in public spaces, including this same building where he painted a tribute to COVID-19 frontliners in 2020.

Read More: Saño mural Maginhawa environment sterten