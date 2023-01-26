MULTIMEDIA

Children get help on difficult subjects

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Volunteer tutors use play to teach math concepts at a Community Learning Hub in Pasig City on Thursday. Children attend additional lessons on mathematics and other subjects at the hub to assist them on subjects that they may find difficult. The hub is a learning facility set up by then Vice-President Leni Robredo in 2020 to support young students in their studies through free access to equipment, the internet, and even tutors.