Chinese New Year display attracts customers

Year of the Tiger looms near

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

People visit a Chinese Zodiac display at a mall in Quezon City on Tuesday, days before the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Tiger, on February 1. This is the second straight year that the event will be marked under the shadow of COVID-19 with Manila City, the location of the capital region’s China Town, suspending all activities celebrating the festival as a precaution against the spread of the virus.