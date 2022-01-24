MULTIMEDIA

Mixing Chinese and Catholic rituals in Binondo

Catholic faithful pause to offer prayers at the Sto. Cristo de Longos altar along Ongpin Street in Manila's Chinatown on Monday. Despite being the oldest Chinatown in the world, the Binondo district is peppered with influences of the Catholic church owing to the establishment of some of the first churches in Manila established to convert the Chinese to Christianity, including Binondo Church, founded in 1596.

