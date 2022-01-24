Home  >  Life

Getting ready to welcome Year of the Water Tiger

Jack Taylor, AFP

Posted at Jan 24 2022 05:16 PM

Getting ready for Year of the Water Tiger

A man looks at Lunar New Year decorations at a shop in Bangkok's Chinatown on Monday. The new lunar year, which will begin on February 1, will be the Year of the Water Tiger, according to Chinese astrology. 

