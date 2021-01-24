Home  >  Life

Iloilo City celebrates simpler Dinagyang Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Posted at Jan 24 2021 03:30 PM | Updated as of Jan 24 2021 03:46 PM

Residents pay tribute to the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño religious motorcade in Iloilo City on Sunday. The City of Iloilo had a simpler celebration of the annual festival sans street dancing, and most events done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

