Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Iloilo City celebrates simpler Dinagyang Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office Posted at Jan 24 2021 03:30 PM | Updated as of Jan 24 2021 03:46 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents pay tribute to the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño religious motorcade in Iloilo City on Sunday. The City of Iloilo had a simpler celebration of the annual festival sans street dancing, and most events done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño Religious motorcade Iloilo City Dinagyang Festival Sto. Nino /news/01/24/21/dpwh-employee-sa-caraga-nagsauli-ng-bag-na-may-p360000/entertainment/01/24/21/regine-velasquez-leads-singing-of-powerful-rise-up-cover/sports/01/24/21/anything-can-happen-pacquiao-congratulates-poirier-for-win-over-mcgregor/life/01/24/21/bagong-kasal-mula-tagum-nakakuha-ng-p278-k-sa-prosperity-dance/entertainment/01/24/21/panoorin-cast-ng-huwag-kang-mangamba-tampok-sa-asap