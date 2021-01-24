MULTIMEDIA

Iloilo City celebrates simpler Dinagyang Festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office

Residents pay tribute to the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño religious motorcade in Iloilo City on Sunday. The City of Iloilo had a simpler celebration of the annual festival sans street dancing, and most events done virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.