Too tired to ride

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2021 12:48 PM

Bikers take a break as they visit the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Saturday. Malacañang has declared January 23 as a special non-working holiday in the whole province of Bulacan to commemorate the founding anniversary of the First Philippine Republic, which took place in Malolos on the same day in 1899.

Read More:

Barasoain Church
cyclists
bikers
Malolos
Bulacan
First Philippine Republic
holiday
multimedia
multimedia photos