Too tired to ride

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Bikers take a break as they visit the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Saturday. Malacañang has declared January 23 as a special non-working holiday in the whole province of Bulacan to commemorate the founding anniversary of the First Philippine Republic, which took place in Malolos on the same day in 1899.