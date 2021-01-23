Home  >  Life

Too tired to ride

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 23 2021 12:48 PM

Bikers take a break as they visit the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Saturday. Malacañang has declared January 23 as a special non-working holiday in the whole province of Bulacan to commemorate the founding anniversary of the First Philippine Republic, which took place in Malolos on the same day in 1899.

