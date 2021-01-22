Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Lead up to Dinagyang Festival Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office Posted at Jan 22 2021 04:04 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Residents raise images of the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño Religious Motorcade on Friday in Iloilo CIty, a few days before the Dinagyang Festival. Due to the threat of COVID-19, this year’s festival will go digital with pre-filmed performances under a bubble environment to be shown on various digital platforms and social media pages. Read More: coronavirus COVID-19 Dinagyang Festival Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño Religious Motorcade Iloilo City Sto Niño festival multimedia multimedia photos /news/01/22/21/barmm-working-to-pass-electoral-local-govt-and-civil-service-codes-in-q1-chief-minister/sports/01/22/21/tennis-alex-eala-upsets-no-1-seed-in-spain-itf-tournament/news/01/22/21/doktor-may-paalala-matapos-luwagan-ang-age-restrictions-sa-mgcq-areas/news/01/22/21/hungary-buys-russias-sputnik-v-vaccine-first-in-eu-minister-says/entertainment/01/22/21/rosanna-roces-set-to-do-remakes-of-pieta-insiang