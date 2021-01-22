Home  >  Life

Lead up to Dinagyang Festival

Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

Residents raise images of the Sto. Nino during the Dinagyang Señor Santo Niño Religious Motorcade on Friday in Iloilo CIty, a few days before the Dinagyang Festival. Due to the threat of COVID-19, this year’s festival will go digital with pre-filmed performances under a bubble environment to be shown on various digital platforms and social media pages. 

