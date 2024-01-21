MULTIMEDIA

Pakil celebrates Salibanda Festival in honor of the Sto. Nino

John Louie Abrina, PonD News Asia

Hundreds of devotees participated in the fluvial procession in honor of the Child Jesus in Pakil, Laguna on January 19, 2024. The Salibanda Festival celebrates the Feast of the Sto. Niño, commencing with a fluvial parade along the shores of Laguna Lake, dancing through the streets of Pakil heading to the St. Peter of Alcantara Parish Church.