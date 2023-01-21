Home  >  Life

Crowd gathers in Ongpin on eve of Lunar New Year

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 21 2023 04:18 PM

Heading to Ongpin on eve of Lunar New Year

People flock to Ongpin Street in Binondo, Manila on Saturday, the eve of the Lunar New Year, to buy lucky charms and eat Chinese delicacies. The Lunar New Year is one of the biggest events for the Filipino-Chinese community, with large crowds expected to gather to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit. 

