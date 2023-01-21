Heading to Ongpin on eve of Lunar New Year

MULTIMEDIA

Crowd gathers in Ongpin on eve of Lunar New Year

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

People flock to Ongpin Street in Binondo, Manila on Saturday, the eve of the Lunar New Year, to buy lucky charms and eat Chinese delicacies. The Lunar New Year is one of the biggest events for the Filipino-Chinese community, with large crowds expected to gather to celebrate the start of the Year of the Rabbit.