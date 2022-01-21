Iloilo gears up for 2022 Dinagyang Festival

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Iloilo City holds motorcade for Dinagyang 2022 Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor’s Office handout Posted at Jan 21 2022 05:35 PM | Updated as of Jan 21 2022 06:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees carrying images of the Sto. Niño line the streets of Iloilo City during a religious motorcade on Friday as part of events leading to the 2022 Dinagyang Festival. All events leading to and including the festival will be streamed on various social media platforms as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Read More: Sto Nino DInagyang Dinagyang 2022 DInagyang Festival Iloilo /overseas/01/21/22/taiwan-woman-faces-execution-over-fire-that-killed-46/news/01/21/22/judge-inhibits-from-hilongos-mass-graves-murder-case/life/01/21/22/travel-shorts-harry-potter-themed-airbnb-and-more/overseas/01/21/22/coalition-air-strike-on-yemen-triggers-internet-blackout/video/news/01/21/22/expert-warns-vs-chasing-after-covid-19-to-get-immunity