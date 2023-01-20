Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Ready to welcome Year of the Rabbit Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 20 2023 07:55 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A woman shares a tender moment with a child near a rabbit statue at the Chinese New Year display at the Araneta City Complex in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday. Establishments are gearing up for an expected influx of customers during the celebration of the Lunar New Year as it ushers in the Year of the Rabbit on January 23. Read More: Chinese New Year Lunar New Year Year of the Rabbit display /entertainment/01/20/23/maureen-wroblewitz-says-shes-healing-from-past-trauma/sports/01/20/23/this-is-nothing-ronaldo-v-messi-just-the-start-for-saudis/sports/01/20/23/swiatek-crushes-qualifier-to-set-up-rybakina-clash-in-melbourne/entertainment/01/20/23/emilia-clarke-kicks-off-sundance-as-film-fest-returns/news/01/20/23/immigration-expect-long-lines-on-chinese-new-year