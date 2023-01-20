MULTIMEDIA

Ready to welcome Year of the Rabbit

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A woman shares a tender moment with a child near a rabbit statue at the Chinese New Year display at the Araneta City Complex in Cubao, Quezon City on Friday. Establishments are gearing up for an expected influx of customers during the celebration of the Lunar New Year as it ushers in the Year of the Rabbit on January 23.