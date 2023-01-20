Home  >  Life

Philpost launches Year of the Rabbit stamps

Posted at Jan 20 2023 03:34 PM

A staff of the Philippine Postal Corporation (Philpost) holds a poster of commemorative Year of the Rabbit stamps launched to mark the celebration of the Chinese New Year on Friday in Pasay City. The stamps are now available at the Philpost office in Lawton, Manila for P12 and P45 each. 

