Banawe, QC readies for Lunar New Year

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2023 07:03 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2023 07:21 PM

Hanging red lanterns for luck and prosperity

A worker hangs a red paper lantern along Banawe Street in Quezon City on Friday, days before the Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rabbit. The red paper lanterns in Chinese culture symbolize wealth, fame, and prosperity and are often used to celebrate joyful occasions. 

