Hanging red lanterns for luck and prosperity

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Banawe, QC readies for Lunar New Year Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 20 2023 07:03 PM | Updated as of Jan 20 2023 07:21 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A worker hangs a red paper lantern along Banawe Street in Quezon City on Friday, days before the Lunar New Year ushers in the Year of the Rabbit. The red paper lanterns in Chinese culture symbolize wealth, fame, and prosperity and are often used to celebrate joyful occasions. Read More: Chinese New Year Lunar New Year Year of the Rabbit Banawe businesses red lanterns luck prosperity /news/01/20/23/immigration-expect-long-lines-on-chinese-new-year/life/01/20/23/shamcey-supsup-assures-miss-universe-ph-accepts-constructive-criticisms/news/01/20/23/canadian-arrested-in-naia-after-pretending-to-be-filipino/sports/01/20/23/pba-3x3-vosotros-drops-11-as-tnt-clinches-title-in-leg-2/news/01/20/23/bi-to-deport-3-chinese-involved-in-oil-smuggling-scam