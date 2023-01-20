Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Devotees attend Hubo Mass in Cebu Alan Tangcawan, PonD News Asia Posted at Jan 20 2023 07:11 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A huge crowd of devotees attend the traditional 'Hubo' Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu City on Friday. Hubo, Cebuano word for "undress," concludes this year’s Fiesta Señor activities which include the nine-day novena masses and both the foot and fluvial processions honoring the Sto. Nino. Read More: Hubo Mass Hubo Mass 2023 Fiesta Senor Fiesta Senor 2023 Cebu Basilica Minore del Santo Nino /news/01/20/23/immigration-expect-long-lines-on-chinese-new-year/life/01/20/23/shamcey-supsup-assures-miss-universe-ph-accepts-constructive-criticisms/news/01/20/23/canadian-arrested-in-naia-after-pretending-to-be-filipino/sports/01/20/23/pba-3x3-vosotros-drops-11-as-tnt-clinches-title-in-leg-2/news/01/20/23/bi-to-deport-3-chinese-involved-in-oil-smuggling-scam