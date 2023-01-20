MULTIMEDIA

Devotees attend Hubo Mass in Cebu

Alan Tangcawan, PonD News Asia

A huge crowd of devotees attend the traditional 'Hubo' Mass at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu in Cebu City on Friday. Hubo, Cebuano word for "undress," concludes this year’s Fiesta Señor activities which include the nine-day novena masses and both the foot and fluvial processions honoring the Sto. Nino.

