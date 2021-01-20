Met restoration continues

Home  >  Life

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 20 2021 06:55 PM

Officials and personnel of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) inspect the Manila Metropolitan Theater as restoration work continue on Wednesday. The theater is set to open this year, 25 years since its closure with a show to be held on April 27 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Battle of Mactan. 

