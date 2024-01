MULTIMEDIA

All dolled up for Philippine Circuit 2024

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

A dog patiently waits while being brushed during Philippine Circuit 2024 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on Friday. Philippine Circuit 2024, Asia’s biggest dog show, runs until January 21 and features local and international participants gunning for awards in several competitions and activities.