Home  >  Life

MULTIMEDIA

Hello Rabbit, goodbye Tiger

Jonathan Celona, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2023 01:33 PM

Hello Rabbit, goodbye Tiger

Zoo founder Manny Tangco shows Turkish Angora rabbits adjacent to a tiger enclosure as the Malabon Zoo launches its Chinese New Year offering for the Year of the Rabbit -- the Fascinating Live Rabbit exhibit -- on Thursday. The rabbit, said to be the luckiest of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizes a year of hope, according to feng shui practitioners. 

Read More:  New Lunar Year   Chinese New Year   Year of the Rabbit   Malabon Zoo   Fascinating Live Rabbit exhibit  