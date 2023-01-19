MULTIMEDIA
Hello Rabbit, goodbye Tiger
Jonathan Celona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 19 2023 01:33 PM
Zoo founder Manny Tangco shows Turkish Angora rabbits adjacent to a tiger enclosure as the Malabon Zoo launches its Chinese New Year offering for the Year of the Rabbit -- the Fascinating Live Rabbit exhibit -- on Thursday. The rabbit, said to be the luckiest of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizes a year of hope, according to feng shui practitioners.
- /overseas/01/19/23/climate-activist-greta-thunberg-to-storm-into-davos
- /business/01/19/23/ph-targets-nearly-5-million-foreign-tourists-in-2023
- /sports/01/19/23/nba-adams-game-winner-gives-memphis-11th-straight-win
- /spotlight/01/19/23/marcos-jr-admits-going-into-politics-to-defend-family-after-exile
- /overseas/01/19/23/tiny-beetle-causes-christmas-eye-agony-in-australia