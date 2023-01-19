MULTIMEDIA

Hello Rabbit, goodbye Tiger

Jonathan Celona, ABS-CBN News

Zoo founder Manny Tangco shows Turkish Angora rabbits adjacent to a tiger enclosure as the Malabon Zoo launches its Chinese New Year offering for the Year of the Rabbit -- the Fascinating Live Rabbit exhibit -- on Thursday. The rabbit, said to be the luckiest of the 12 animals in the Chinese zodiac, symbolizes a year of hope, according to feng shui practitioners.