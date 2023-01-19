MULTIMEDIA

Dragon dance performers prepare for new lunar year

Ted Aljibe, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino-Chinese artist Nicasio Madaraog put final touches on a dragon figure to be used in the Chinese traditional dance and performance for the Lunar New Year at his house in Chinatown district of Manila on Wednesday. Different events have been organized in different parts of the country with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as the Filipino-Chinese community welcomes the new lunar Year of the Rabbit on January 22.