Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates Chinese New Year

Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates the Year of the Rabbit

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Students play with confetti during a New Lunar Year celebration at Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila on Thursday. Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila held a grand assembly to welcome the Year of the Rabbit after two years of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.