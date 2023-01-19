Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates Chinese New Year

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates the Year of the Rabbit Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 19 2023 12:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Students play with confetti during a New Lunar Year celebration at Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila on Thursday. Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila held a grand assembly to welcome the Year of the Rabbit after two years of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read More: Chiang Kai Shek College- Manila New Lunar Year Chinese New Year Year of the Rabbit /business/01/19/23/marcos-trade-chief-pascual-woo-swiss-mining-firm-glencore-in-davos/life/01/19/23/first-us-super-mario-theme-park-to-open/news/01/19/23/marcos-picks-former-aide-angping-as-france-envoy-docs/video/news/01/19/23/watch-marcos-says-s-china-sea-dispute-keeps-me-up-at-night/entertainment/01/19/23/pokwang-lee-obrian-celebrate-birthday-of-daughter-malia