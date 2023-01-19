Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates Chinese New Year

Home  >  Life

Chiang Kai Shek College celebrates the Year of the Rabbit

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 19 2023 12:38 PM

Students play with confetti during a New Lunar Year celebration at Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila on Thursday. Chiang Kai Shek College in Manila held a grand assembly to welcome the Year of the Rabbit after two years of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

