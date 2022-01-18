Home > Life MULTIMEDIA National Artist F. Sionil Jose laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 18 2022 01:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Family and friends attend the inurnment rites of National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Jose, 97, died at the Makati Medical Center while waiting to undergo angioplasty on January 6. National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose laid to rest Read More: F Sionil Jose National Artist for literature Libingan ng mga Bayani /video/news/01/18/22/alamin-benepisyo-ng-lagundi-para-sa-mga-may-mild-covid/entertainment/01/18/22/alexa-ilacad-inaming-kating-kati-na-umarte/entertainment/01/18/22/star-music-releases-catriona-grays-ryf-music-video/sports/01/18/22/hanoi-organizers-bare-timelines-for-sea-games/life/01/18/22/watch-chiz-interrupts-hearts-ootd-reel