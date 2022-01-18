MULTIMEDIA

National Artist F. Sionil Jose laid to rest at Libingan ng mga Bayani

ABS-CBN News

Family and friends attend the inurnment rites of National Artist for Literature F. Sionil Jose at the Libingan ng mga Bayani on Tuesday. Jose, 97, died at the Makati Medical Center while waiting to undergo angioplasty on January 6.