MULTIMEDIA
A break from home
Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jan 18 2021 10:24 PM
Young people hang out near the beach near the Baseco compound in Tondo, Manila on Friday, as they take a break from staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Metro Manila is still under General Community Quarantine as reports of continued rise in cases and the new variant of the virus, even as the country awaits for the COVID-19 vaccine.
