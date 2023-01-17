Year-end ritual as Lunar New Year nears

MULTIMEDIA
Year-end ritual as new lunar Year of the Rabbit nears
Buddhist monks led by Fr. Men Ching from the Sen Guan Temple in Divisoria, Tondo, Manila hold a year-end prayer ritual on Tuesday to welcome the new lunar Year of the Rabbit on January 22. The fourth animal sign in 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac, the rabbit symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity, based on Chinese astrology.
