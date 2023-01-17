MULTIMEDIA

Miss Universe fever not over

Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A huge LED billboard congratulating newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel can be seen along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. R’ Bonney Gabriel, who represented the United States in the pageant, thanked her Filipino supporters in her journey to become the first Filipino-American to win the crown.