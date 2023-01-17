Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Miss Universe fever not over Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 17 2023 01:06 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A huge LED billboard congratulating newly crowned Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel can be seen along EDSA in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. R’ Bonney Gabriel, who represented the United States in the pageant, thanked her Filipino supporters in her journey to become the first Filipino-American to win the crown. Read More: Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel Miss Universe 2022 R’ Bonney Gabriel EDSA billboard /entertainment/01/17/23/francine-diaz-fulfills-dream-of-working-with-john-arcilla-in-dirty-linen/entertainment/01/17/23/reese-witherspoon-ashton-kutcher-star-in-rom-com-your-place-or-mine/video/business/01/17/23/imposing-wealth-tax-an-uphill-climb-says-ex-bir-chief/business/01/17/23/palace-says-ph-growth-likely-exceeded-target-in-2022/sports/01/17/23/football-over-500k-tickets-sold-for-womens-world-cup