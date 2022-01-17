Home  >  Life

Sea turtle hatchlings released on Nasugbu beach

Domcar C. Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 17 2022 09:56 PM

Hatchlings released on Batangas beach

Local community conservationists release more than 80 Olive Ridley hatchlings at Natipuan Beach Cove in Nasugbu, Batangas on Monday. The hatchlings were the fifth and last batch of almost 500 sea turtles released in the spot for this season by the community spearheaded by Barangay Councilor Edgardo Herrera, a local advocate on saving sea turtles since 1994. 

