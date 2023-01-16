Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Memorial for Manuel "Manolo" Lopez Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 16 2023 11:24 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Members of the family and friends gather to pay tribute to Ambassador Manuel "Manolo" Lopez during his wake at Rockwell Center in Makati City on Monday. The former chairman of the Lopez Holdings Corporation and Philippine Ambassador to Japan passed away last week at the age of 80. Read More: Lopez Manolo Lopez ambassador Lopez Holdings wake /video/business/01/16/23/ph-shares-extend-rally-soar-to-7045/video/news/01/16/23/ph-flooding-death-toll-climbs-to-28/video/news/01/16/23/marcos-jr-defends-onion-import-order/video/news/01/16/23/marcos-jr-to-present-maharlika-fund-in-davos/video/news/01/16/23/carlos-claims-some-conspired-for-her-nsa-ouster