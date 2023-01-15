Sinulog in QC

MULTIMEDIA

Parish of the Holy Sacrifice hold Sinulog in UP

Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Catholic devotees in traditional Filipino costumes parade along the academic oval at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City on Sunday. The Parish of the Holy Sacrifice held its Sinulog Festival procession to celebrate the Feast of the Sto. Niño.