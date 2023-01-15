Sinulog in QC

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Parish of the Holy Sacrifice hold Sinulog in UP Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 15 2023 03:25 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Catholic devotees in traditional Filipino costumes parade along the academic oval at the University of the Philippines Diliman campus in Quezon City on Sunday. The Parish of the Holy Sacrifice held its Sinulog Festival procession to celebrate the Feast of the Sto. Niño. Read More: Sinulog Quezon City Feast of the Sto Nino UP Diliman /overseas/01/15/23/peru-declares-state-of-emergency-in-lima-over-protests/life/01/15/23/what-rbonneys-miss-u-gown-means-according-to-pinoy-deisigner/overseas/01/15/23/plane-with-72-people-on-board-crashes-in-nepal/news/01/15/23/libo-libo-nakiisa-sa-kuraldal-festival-sa-pampanga/business/01/15/23/presyo-ng-sibuyas-bumaba-sa-ilang-pamilihan