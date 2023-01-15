Miss USA crowned Miss Universe

MULTIMEDIA
Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe
Timothy A. Clary, AFP
Posted at Jan 15 2023 12:45 PM
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (center) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday Manila time. Gabriel, the first Filipino-American crowned as Miss USA, highlighted the importance of transformational leadership and “investing in others, community, and using one's talent to make a difference.”
