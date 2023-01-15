Miss USA crowned Miss Universe

MULTIMEDIA

Filipino-American R’Bonney Gabriel crowned Miss Universe

Timothy A. Clary, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel (center) celebrates after winning the 71st Miss Universe competition at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday Manila time. Gabriel, the first Filipino-American crowned as Miss USA, highlighted the importance of transformational leadership and “investing in others, community, and using one's talent to make a difference.”