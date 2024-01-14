Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Devotees celebrate Feast of Sto Niño de Pandacan Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2024 02:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Devotees bring their images of the Christ Child at the Sto. Niño de Pandacan Parish in Manila to mark the feast day of the Sto Niño de Pandacan on Sunday. The parish continues to rebuild the Pandacan church after it was razed by a fire in 2020. Read More: Feast of Sto Niño de Pandacan Pandacan Manila /news/01/14/24/manibela-muling-nagkasa-ng-transport-strike-sa-martes/overseas/01/14/24/israel-hamas-war-enters-100th-day-as-netanyahu-vows-no-one-will-stop-us/video/entertainment/01/14/24/donbelle-nagpakilig-sa-bagong-version-ng-closer-you-and-i-ni-adie/video/entertainment/01/14/24/pops-fernandez-shares-story-behind-get-it-poppin/news/01/14/24/kagawad-natagpuang-patay-may-mga-saksak-sa-calapan