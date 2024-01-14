MULTIMEDIA

Devotees celebrate Feast of Sto Niño de Pandacan

Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Devotees bring their images of the Christ Child at the Sto. Niño de Pandacan Parish in Manila to mark the feast day of the Sto Niño de Pandacan on Sunday. The parish continues to rebuild the Pandacan church after it was razed by a fire in 2020.