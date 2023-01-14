Home  >  Life

Laguna holds fluvial procession for Salibanda Festival

Artist Calupig, PonD News

Posted at Jan 14 2023 09:39 PM

People participate in a fluvial procession in celebration of the "Salibanda Festival" in Pakil, Laguna on Saturday. The "Salibanda" marks the end of the long Christmas season, to celebrate Christ's infancy and growth, and baptism.

