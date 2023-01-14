MULTIMEDIA

Laguna holds fluvial procession for Salibanda Festival

Artist Calupig, PonD News

People participate in a fluvial procession in celebration of the "Salibanda Festival" in Pakil, Laguna on Saturday. The "Salibanda" marks the end of the long Christmas season, to celebrate Christ's infancy and growth, and baptism.