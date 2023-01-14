MULTIMEDIA
Laguna holds fluvial procession for Salibanda Festival
Artist Calupig, PonD News
Posted at Jan 14 2023 09:39 PM
People participate in a fluvial procession in celebration of the "Salibanda Festival" in Pakil, Laguna on Saturday. The "Salibanda" marks the end of the long Christmas season, to celebrate Christ's infancy and growth, and baptism.
