MULTIMEDIA

Catholic devotees pray outside Quiapo Church amid closure due to COVID-19

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Filipino Catholics hear Friday mass outside the Quiapo Church in Manila on Friday, the second day of its temporary closure. Rev. Msgr. Hernando Coronel of the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, Parish of St. John the Baptist also known as Quiapo Church, announced earlier the temporary closure along with all of their offices from January 13 to January 26 in an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 amid the surge of cases in the capital region.