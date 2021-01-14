MULTIMEDIA

Preparing for Mass

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sto Nino de Tondo parish priest Fr. Estelito Villegas prepares to celebrate mass at the Bulwagan ng Katipunan inside the Manila City Hall on Thursday, a few days before the Feast of the Sto. Nino. The Manila City government ordered a ban on all street activities and grand parades during the Pandacan and Sto. Nino de Tondo feasts celebrated every third Saturday and Sunday of January due to the prevailing threat of COVID-19.