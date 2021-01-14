Home  >  Life

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 14 2021 05:45 PM

Preparing for Mass

Sto Nino de Tondo parish priest Fr. Estelito Villegas prepares to celebrate mass at the Bulwagan ng Katipunan inside the Manila City Hall on Thursday, a few days before the Feast of the Sto. Nino. The Manila City government ordered a ban on all street activities and grand parades during the Pandacan and Sto. Nino de Tondo feasts celebrated every third Saturday and Sunday of January due to the prevailing threat of COVID-19.

