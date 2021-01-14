Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Preparing for Mass George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 14 2021 05:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Sto Nino de Tondo parish priest Fr. Estelito Villegas prepares to celebrate mass at the Bulwagan ng Katipunan inside the Manila City Hall on Thursday, a few days before the Feast of the Sto. Nino. The Manila City government ordered a ban on all street activities and grand parades during the Pandacan and Sto. Nino de Tondo feasts celebrated every third Saturday and Sunday of January due to the prevailing threat of COVID-19. Street party at prusisyon, ipinagbawal sa Maynila sa kapistahan ng Sto. Niño Bawal ang basbas: Ilang aktibidad sa pista ng Sto. Niño sa Tondo, kanselado Read More: Sto. Nino Sto. Niño Santo Niño Santo Nino Sto Nino de Tondi Fr. Estelito Villegas Sto. Nino feast Feast of Sto. Nino Tondo Pandacan Manila Bulwagan ng Katipunan multimedia multimedia photos /video/sports/01/14/21/throwback-obstacle-course-race-para-sa-beginners-sports-u/news/01/14/21/some-health-workers-wary-of-covid-19-vaccine-but-those-in-favor-outnumber-them-polls/business/01/14/21/airasia-introduces-duty-free-online-shop-in-ph/video/news/01/14/21/ilang-senador-kinuwestiyon-ang-con-ass-sa-kamara/video/overseas/01/14/21/trump-muling-na-impeach-ng-kongreso