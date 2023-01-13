Home  >  Life

Repairing Sto. Nino statues

Wood carver Pablo Curibang works on religious statues brought in for repairs inside his Tayuman Street home on Friday, days before the Feast of Sto. Nino in Manila City. Curibang says that while orders and repairs have slowed down since the pandemic, he still considers himself lucky as he has never run out of customers. 

