Repairing Sto. Nino statues

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Working on the image Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 13 2023 07:05 PM Wood carver Pablo Curibang works on religious statues brought in for repairs inside his Tayuman Street home on Friday, days before the Feast of Sto. Nino in Manila City. Curibang says that while orders and repairs have slowed down since the pandemic, he still considers himself lucky as he has never run out of customers. 'Ang Batang Hesus': Santo Niño exhibit launched in QC mall Read More: Sto Nino Feast of Sto Nino wood carving wood statue Tayuman Manila