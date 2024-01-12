Home  >  Life

Pangisdaan Fest returns in Navotas after pandemic

Jann Conrad Bonifacio, PonD News Asia

Posted at Jan 12 2024 01:55 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2024 02:45 PM

Performers showcase their dance and colorful costumes during the Pangisdaan Street Dance competition in Navotas City on Friday. The festival returned after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

