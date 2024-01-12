Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Pangisdaan Fest returns in Navotas after pandemic Jann Conrad Bonifacio, PonD News Asia Posted at Jan 12 2024 01:55 PM | Updated as of Jan 12 2024 02:45 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Performers showcase their dance and colorful costumes during the Pangisdaan Street Dance competition in Navotas City on Friday. The festival returned after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Read More: Navotas Pangisdaan festival /spotlight/01/12/24/one-eyed-eagle-rescued-in-mount-apo/news/01/12/24/marcos-jr-leads-groundbreaking-of-cavite-housing-projects/entertainment/01/12/24/parasite-director-slams-police-s-korean-media-over-stars-death/sports/01/12/24/dwight-howard-visits-boxing-legend-manny-pacquiao/entertainment/01/12/24/ariana-grande-makes-music-comeback-with-yes-and