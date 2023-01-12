MULTIMEDIA

PH bet Celeste Cortesi at Miss Universe preliminaries

Josh Brasted, Getty Images/AFP

Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi walks onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition Preliminary Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana. Beauties from 84 countries will compete for the coveted Miss Universe crown on January 15, Manila time. The pageant will be shown on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.