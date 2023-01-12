MULTIMEDIA
PH bet Celeste Cortesi at Miss Universe preliminaries
Josh Brasted, Getty Images/AFP
Posted at Jan 12 2023 03:09 PM
Miss Philippines Celeste Cortesi walks onstage during The 71st Miss Universe Competition Preliminary Competition at New Orleans Morial Convention Center on Wednesday in New Orleans, Louisiana. Beauties from 84 countries will compete for the coveted Miss Universe crown on January 15, Manila time. The pageant will be shown on A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, Metro Channel, and iWantTFC.
