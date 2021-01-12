MULTIMEDIA

Getting ready for the Feast of Sto. Nino

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A vendor arranges images of the Sto. Nino at her stall near the Tondo Church in Manila on Tuesday, a few days before the Feast Day of Sto. Nino, celebrated every third Sunday of January. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno signed on Tuesday Executive Order No. 02 prohibiting street parties, stage shows, parades and other similar activities during the feast as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.