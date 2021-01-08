MULTIMEDIA

'Pagtanaw' instead of Traslacion

Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

"Hijos" or servant devotees look at the image of the Black Nazarene at the balcony of Quiapo Church early morning Saturday during the Feast of the Black Nazarene which will be held without the traditional Traslacion. Authorities have put several precautions against COVID-19 in place to ensure the safety of devotees who will come to venerate the Black Nazarene.