Home > Life MULTIMEDIA 'Pagtanaw' instead of Traslacion Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 09 2021 04:15 AM "Hijos" or servant devotees look at the image of the Black Nazarene at the balcony of Quiapo Church early morning Saturday during the Feast of the Black Nazarene which will be held without the traditional Traslacion. Authorities have put several precautions against COVID-19 in place to ensure the safety of devotees who will come to venerate the Black Nazarene. WATCH: Hundreds flock to Quiapo before Traslacion 2021 Read More: Traslacion 2021 Black Nazarene Feast of the Black Nazarene Quiapo Church Hijos multimedia multimedia photos