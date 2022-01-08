Moviegoers queue for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

Home > Life MULTIMEDIA Fans queue for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at Mall of Asia George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jan 08 2022 03:52 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A moviegoer wearing a Spider-Man mask buys tickets for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the first day of its screening at Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Saturday. Cinemas are allowed to operate under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 at maximum 30% capacity for fully vaccinated people only, while outdoor venues max out at 50% capacity as long as minimum public health standards shall be strictly observed. Read More: Spider Man: No Way Home movie cinemas COVID-19 Alert level 3 NCR /entertainment/01/08/22/natuloy-na-ba-ang-sisig-date-nina-shanaia-albie/news/01/08/22/pgh-to-allow-asymptomatic-staff-to-continue-working/sports/01/08/22/injured-osaka-pulls-out-of-australian-open-warm-up/entertainment/01/08/22/roxanne-barcelo-marks-son-cincos-7th-months/news/01/08/22/philippines-logs-all-time-high-26458-covid-19-cases