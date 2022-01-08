Moviegoers queue for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’

MULTIMEDIA

Fans queue for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ at Mall of Asia

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

A moviegoer wearing a Spider-Man mask buys tickets for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on the first day of its screening at Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Saturday. Cinemas are allowed to operate under COVID-19 Alert Level 3 at maximum 30% capacity for fully vaccinated people only, while outdoor venues max out at 50% capacity as long as minimum public health standards shall be strictly observed.